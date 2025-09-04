Candlelight Christmas Tours
to
Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Roanoke Parks and Recreation
Enjoy an intimate tour of Roanoke’s Historic Fishburn Mansion by twinkle lights!
- Tickets: $15
- Preregistration is required
- Space is limited
Hours
- Thursday, December 11 – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
- Thursday, December 11 – 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Friday, December 12 – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
- Friday, December 12 – 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Click here to reserve your ticket.
Info
Kids & Family