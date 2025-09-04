Candlelight Christmas Tours

to

Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Enjoy an intimate tour of Roanoke’s Historic Fishburn Mansion by twinkle lights!

  • Tickets: $15
  • Preregistration is required
  • Space is limited

Hours

  • Thursday, December 11 – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
  • Thursday, December 11 – 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Friday, December 12 – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
  • Friday, December 12 – 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Click here to reserve your ticket.

Info

Kids & Family
Kids & Family
