Candlelight Christmas Tours

Enjoy an intimate tour of Roanoke’s Historic Fishburn Mansion by twinkle lights!

Tickets: $15

Preregistration is required

Space is limited

Hours

Thursday, December 11 – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Thursday, December 11 – 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Friday, December 12 – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Friday, December 12 – 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

