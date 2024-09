Enjoy an intimate tour of Roanoke’s Historic Fishburn Mansion by candlelight. $15, preregistration is required and space is limited.

Thursday, December 12 – 5:30 to 6:30pm

Thursday, December 12 – 7:00 to 8:00pm

Friday, December 13 – 5:30 to 6:30pm

Friday, December 13 – 7:00 to 8:00pm