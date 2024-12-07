× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth Candy Cane Express

Kick off December with some holiday cheer at VMT on Saturday December 7 from 10am-4pm AND Sunday December 8 from 12pm-4pm! Our Candy Cane Express will be filled with hours of family fun and ways to celebrate this holiday season. Stop by one of our craft stations to make a keepsake ornament, place a wish on our VMT wish tree, visit the Deck the Rails holiday tree displays provided by local businesses and organizations, or decorate your own holiday cookie. Make sure to send off a letter to Santa, see one of our magic shows, have your caricature made and face painted, and get a temporary holiday glitter tattoo. Check out our holiday craft vendor market while sipping hot cocoa or a snack from Kind Brew Coffee Company or Copper Dog and Co. Don’t forget to get your photo with Santa! Also enjoy family games at our Santa Stop at 12pm featuring holiday music bingo, holiday trivia and our family winter games! All additional activities are included with general admission while supplies last, excluding vendor purchases.