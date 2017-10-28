Candy Corn Express Diesel Train Rides

Calling ghouls and goblins of all ages! Wear your costume for diesel train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tricksters of the National Railway Historical Society Roanoke Chapter will operate the train and are ready to have fun with you!

$3 for train rides with paid admission to the museum.

http://www.vmt.org/event/candy-corn-express/