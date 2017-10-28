Candy Corn Express Diesel Train Rides
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Calling ghouls and goblins of all ages! Wear your costume for diesel train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tricksters of the National Railway Historical Society Roanoke Chapter will operate the train and are ready to have fun with you!
$3 for train rides with paid admission to the museum.
http://www.vmt.org/event/candy-corn-express/
Info
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Kids & Family