Candy Corn Express and Trunk Or Treat!
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Candy Corn Express and Trunk Or Treat
Join us at the Virginia Museum Of Transportation for Candy Corn Express and Trunk Or Treat! We will have fun and games, facepainting, vendors, and of course lots of candy! Doors open at 10AM. Regular museum admission rates apply. Seniors and students are discounted, and kids 3 and under get in free!
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family