Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-In

Great food from your favorite Ken & Jaynes food truck, local craft beer and fun.

Bring a car to show or come and just come and browse!

The event will be held in the rail yard in the back of Museum, including car show.

Two options for parking show cars – in between trains under pavilion or, for those who want to be able to come and go without being blocked in, we will have the side parking lot available.

This will allow everyone to be in the same area to enjoy the music, food, and beverages.

Free admission for those bringing show cars. $5 admission for all others.

Tell your friends!