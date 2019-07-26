Car-B-Que Summer Cruise In

× Expand Robert Sigman, Museum of Transportation Car B Que Fans enjoying Good music – Great Collection of Cars to view – Bring Yours and Get in FREE

Summer Cruise- In & Concert Car B Que

July 26 @ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Join with Roanoke’s Car Buffs on Friday July 26th at the Virginia Museum of Transportation for an evening of Good Food, Great Music, and Friendship.

Drivers of Classic Cars receive FREE admission, all others $5.00

A family event, held in the Museum’s Rail Yard Patio; enjoy viewing the great looking classic cars of the night and the Classic Steam & Diesel Locomotives and rail cars of the museum, one of largest collections on the East Coast.

Dance the Night away or just lay back and take in the great sound of Nashville recording artist, The Low Low Chariot! The band combines country hooks with rock guitar for a southern mix unlike any other and has performed alongside Montgomery Gentry, David Nail, Marshall Tucker and many more!

Food by Brother Jakes and Draft Beer by Starr Hill Roanoke available on-site for purchase. Tables and benches available, but you may want to bring your own chair or lounges.