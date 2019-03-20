Carilion Foundation and Roanoke Women's Foundation present Ignite Change

The Roanoke Women’s Foundation and the Carilion Foundation, with support from Davenport & Company, are hosting an evening with Teresa C. Younger on March 20 at the Jefferson Center. Younger is the president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, the first national fund dedicated to empowering all women. Younger’s visit celebrates the advancement and power of women using their resources and strengths to have a greater impact on our community and the world. It is also a fitting way to mark Women’s History Month.

Younger has been on the front lines of some of the most important battles for women’s health, safety, and economic security. She is a tireless advocate and well-respected leader with a proven track record of nonprofit management and fundraising. She has a rich history of national leadership that empowers women and believes that women have the answers to positively change communities. During her visit to Roanoke, she will share her insights into how the foundations can mobilize the power of women’s collective giving to continue growing the community so that it works for everyone.

The main event, IGNITE CHANGE, at 7:30 pm at the Jefferson Center, Teresa Younger will offer a talk along with an opportunity for questions and response. There also will be a collaborative performance presented by student performers from the region.

The goal for the event is to inspire and mobilize women about the power of collective and diverse engagement in building a strong giving community in the Roanoke Valley. This event is free, but registration is requested. See registration form below.

A pre-event Meet & Greet, What Is She Up To? will be held at 6:00 pm in the Fralin Atrium at Jefferson Center and will feature women who are unique givers in multiple ways sharing their talents and ideas. This will be an exciting opportunity for women of all generations from various organizations throughout the region to meet and speak with each other about giving – not only financially, but of time and talent – and how to create change. Appetizers will be served with a cash bar. The pre-event reception is free and limited to the first 100 registered