Carilion Healing Ceiling Tiles Show

TMA Marketing Show of Healing Ceiling tile prints at the Taubman Museum of Art

Started in 2019, this partnership between Carilion Clinic and the Taubman Museum of Art aims to bring the expertise in art of Taubman staff in instruction and materials into the community through the painting of ceiling tiles to be installed at Carilion Clinic institutions throughout the Roanoke Valley for the enjoyment and enrichment of patients. To see previous tiles created as part of this project and for more information please visit: www.taubmanmuseum.org/carilion-clinic-healing-ceiling-tiles

This show will have a peoples choice awards and voting element! Find any of the voting sheets around the show grounds, they will have a barcode in which you can enter your favorite 3 tiles!