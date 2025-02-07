Carnevale Mask Workshop

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Get festive for Carnevale and Mardi Gras with your own handcrafted party mask!

Our instructors will lead you through the process with fun design inspiration and tips.

Once complete, you can show off your mask, let loose on the dance floor, enjoy sweet treats, and wander the galleries during our Late Nights: Carnevale Celebration happening on this same night.

All materials provided!

$20 Members | $25 General Public

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Carnevale Mask Workshop - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Carnevale Mask Workshop - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Carnevale Mask Workshop - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Carnevale Mask Workshop - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 ical