Carnevale Mask Workshop

Golden venetian mask for italian Carnevale, decorated with color Masquerade mask with many different colors

Get festive for Carnevale and Mardi Gras with your own handcrafted party mask!

Our instructors will lead you through the process with fun design inspiration and tips.

Once complete, you can show off your mask, let loose on the dance floor, enjoy sweet treats, and wander the galleries during our Late Nights: Carnevale Celebration happening on this same night.

All materials provided!

$20 Members | $25 General Public