Caroline Owens

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for reserved seats

Caroline Owens is a two-time IBMA nominated bluegrass vocalist and recording artist for Skyline Records of Nashville, TN. She has performed alongside many of the music industry’s most accomplished artists such as: Alison Krauss, Suzanne Cox, The Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and many others. Making great strides in the music business, the future deems itself to be increasingly bright for this rising young star.

