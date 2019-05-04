Cash Unchained; The Ultimate Johnny Cash

Everyone is still talking about last year's performance by this talented young artist. By popular demand, we are bringing him back to the Masonic Amphitheatre Join us for a concert under the stars as we experience ALL of Johnny’s iconic songs in concert just the way you remembered them. From the early days with Sam Philips at Sun Records to the later years with Rick Rubin and American Recordings, Cash Unchained delivers a complete catalog of breathtaking music from one of the greatest country artists of all time. Experience it LIVE, outdoors at the Masonic Amphitheatre! ***This is a rain or shine event. In case of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside to the auditorium of the Historic Masonic Theatre***