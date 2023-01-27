Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Take a journey back in time to the life and music of “The Man in Black” performed by Cash Unchained. The band has been nationally sought after while touring all over US bringing the sights and sounds of the legendary Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash may not have been the greatest singer or musical technician, but his sound was unforgettable. Steady like a train, sharp like a razor, with the perfect blend of country, rock ‘n’ roll, and folk music, Cash paved the way for artists of all genres for years to come. Without Johnny Cash, we wouldn’t have some of the finest music we’ve all enjoyed over the past 6 decades. Performed by some of the finest musicians in the state of Virginia, James Tamelcoff III captures Cash’s trademark baritone voice, while his band delivers the infectious, driving rhythm of the Tennessee Three.

