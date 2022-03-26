Casino Night presented by Holiday Inn Tanglewood

Holiday Inn Tanglewood has opened up the entire BALLROOM area and conference rooms to host this extraordinary fundraising event! Join the FUN CASINO atmosphere, with live DJ, photo opportunities, hearty finger food buffet, open bar, and playing CHIPS...lots and LOTS of PLAYING CHIPS!! YOU DO NOT WANT to MISS this SOCIAL EVENT of the YEAR!

ALSO, Holiday Inn has reserved 10 rooms (either one king or 2 queens) at $89 plus tax for anyone making a reservation BEFORE February 24, 2022. Call 540-774-4400.

Proceeds benefit St. Vincent's Home / SVH Services - the parenting organization for Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC), SVH Adult Services, Katie's Place, and The HUB. St. Vincent’s Home (SVH) operates programs for children, adults and families of individuals with special learning challenges. These programs are geared towards accomplishing goals associated with meaningful employment, social relationships, enjoyable hobbies and independence. All our programs can work independently or together to achieve goals for each individual client’s goals. Our mission is to meet the needs of individuals with unique challenges across their lifespans.