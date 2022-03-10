CASTING CROWNS WITH WE ARE MESSENGERS & JONATHAN TAYLOR, in partnership with Compassion International, will come to the Salem Civic Center with “The Healer Tour” on March 10, 2022.

When the world shut down due to the pandemic, Casting Crowns frontman and songwriter Mark Hall knew he needed to write for the moment, sharing his straightforward words and writing from the heart.

“I was walking through the world being shut down, just like everybody else,” shares Hall. “I’ve been a youth pastor for over twenty years and here I was counseling teenagers who’d just lost their senior year, lost their friend groups, felt hopeless for the future. As I started working on this record, I realized all the songs I was writing dealt with healing in some way, something we all need. And more than that, we need a Healer.”

Leading up to the new album release, Casting Crowns has already released a handful of tracks, including the powerful “The Power of the Cross” and “Scars in Heaven,” which broke the first-day streaming record for a Christian song debut on Amazon Music.

COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL PRESENTS: CASTING CROWNS – THE HEALER TOUR

Thursday, March 10th, 2022 @ 7:00 pm

TICKETS: $94.75, $74.75, $44.75, $34.75 & $26.75.

VIP ADD ON +$41.50 (not a seat) - Ticket buyers may also purchase an add-on ticket called “Casting Crowns Pre-Show Experience,” which will include a pre-show Q&A with the band, a souvenir laminate, an autographed photo and an exclusive merch piece. These limited add-on tickets will be available while supplies last.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com.