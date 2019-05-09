Catawba Valley Farmers Market
Catawba Community Center 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba, Virginia
Ann G. Harrell
2019 CVFM flyer.
The Catawba Valley Farmers Market will reopen on May 9, beginning the 10th year of providing locally-grown meats, fruits and vegetables, home-baked goods and handmade arts and crafts. Sales at this Market provide additional income for local vendors while making fresh, high-quality foods available to the consumers. Several special events and activities are planned for the 2019 season – details will be shared in the coming months.
Interested in becoming a vendor? Contact Ann G. Harrell, Market Manager, at (540) 864-5913 or email to catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.com. More information is also available at www.catawbafarmersmarket.com and on Facebook.
The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center, the County of Roanoke, the Catawba Ruritan Club and members of the Catawba Community.