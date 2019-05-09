× Expand Ann G. Harrell 2019 CVFM flyer.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market will reopen on May 9, beginning the 10th year of providing locally-grown meats, fruits and vegetables, home-baked goods and handmade arts and crafts. Sales at this Market provide additional income for local vendors while making fresh, high-quality foods available to the consumers. Several special events and activities are planned for the 2019 season – details will be shared in the coming months.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Contact Ann G. Harrell, Market Manager, at (540) 864-5913 or email to catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.com. More information is also available at www.catawbafarmersmarket.com and on Facebook.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center, the County of Roanoke, the Catawba Ruritan Club and members of the Catawba Community.