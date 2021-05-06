× Expand Ann G. Harrell A variety of foods and crafts at the Catawba Valley Farmers Market.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is open Thursdays from 3:00 to 6:30 PM from May 6 through October 21, 2021. Opening on May 6 for the 12th season. The Market is held outside at the Catawba Community Center off Rt. 311 near the Appalachian Trail, McAfee's Knob and Dragon's Tooth.

Check out the great selection of fresh, locally-grown vegetables, herbs, honey, fruits, plants, pork, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken, microgreens, eggs, jams, pickles, breads, fried pies, cakes, and other pastries. Local residents also offer a varied selection of handicrafts including quilts, pottery, handbags, table runners, barnwood-framed photography, and notecards. Opening day and early summer markets will feature hanging baskets, potted plants and bedding plants.

The website and Facebook page give frequent updates on foods & crafts available, special events, etc.

The Catawba Community Center is a Roanoke County park with playground, open spaces, basketball court, and free parking. The Farmers Market is held rain or shine.

Come out to the scenic Catawba Valley to enjoy a true country atmosphere with great people

and delicious local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, handmade crafts and so much more.