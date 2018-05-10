Opening Day for the Catawba Valley Farmers Market is May 10, the Thursday before Mother's Day. Our local vendors will have wonderful gift ideas for your Mother's Day shopping – colorful hanging baskets, potted plants and many bedding plants and patio tomatoes plus native wildflowers, shrubs and trees. If you're planning a special meal, you'll find salad greens, radishes, spring onions, cooking greens, grass-fed beef, sausage and bacon. Don't forget the breads and desserts! Need pickles and jams? Our vendors have those, also.

If you're looking for that special craft gift, you may choose from goat-milk bath and beauty items, pottery, sewn items (purses, table runners, place mats, quilts and more), wooden crafts, scented candles, barnwood-framed photography and notecards.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is located under the picnic shelter at Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road (Rt. 779), just off Rt. 311, in Catawba. The Market is open every Thursday , from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m., from May 10 to mid-October, rain or shine. This site is a Roanoke County Park, with playground for the kids and indoor restrooms. The Market is handicap-accessible, with plenty of free parking and beautiful farm & mountain scenery to enjoy as you shop. Come out to meet and get to know the local farmers, gardeners, cooks and craftsmen who are producing the fresh foods, baked goods, plants and crafts!

To keep up-to-date on happenings at the CVFM, follow us on Facebook. The page includes a weekly newsletter, news of special events and many photos. Ann Harrell, Market Manager, may be contacted at (540)864-5913 or catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.com.