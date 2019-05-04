Cave Spring Rescue Squad Chicken BBQ

Cave Spring Rescue Squad Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, Virginia

Cave Spring Rescue Squad

Annual Chicken BBQ

May 4th, 2019 4pm-7pm

Reserve tickets (540) 772-2943

$9 per dinner, includes: 1/2 chicken, slow cooked in our homemade BBQ sauce, green beans, coleslaw, and a roll.

Help us sell out again this year! Don’t forget you can drive thru, for your convenience, or eat in and check out our bake sale!

Want more information on volunteering with CSRS?

Please visit:

https://www.csrescue.org/

https://m.facebook.com/CaveSpringRS/

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
540-772-2943
