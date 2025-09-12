Celebrate Fall by Making a Crochet Pumpkin with Susie Rawlings

× Expand Critters and Cuddles Crochet Mini Pumkpin

Come hang out with Susie, creator of Critters and Cuddles, as she creates her crocheted dolls & stuffies.

Bring your own projects or watch & learn as she shares her tips for making her creations.

Workshops Friday, Sept 12 & 19 from 1:00-2:30 PM.

Bring your own yarn & hooks to make your crochet mini pumpkin.

FREE (Donations accepted for our non-profit gallery).

At Art on 1st Gallery

Gallery Hours: Wednesday thru Saturday, 11:00 - 3:00