Celebrate Fall by Making a Crochet Pumpkin with Susie Rawlings
to
Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Critters and Cuddles
Crochet Mini Pumkpin
Come hang out with Susie, creator of Critters and Cuddles, as she creates her crocheted dolls & stuffies.
Bring your own projects or watch & learn as she shares her tips for making her creations.
Workshops Friday, Sept 12 & 19 from 1:00-2:30 PM.
Bring your own yarn & hooks to make your crochet mini pumpkin.
FREE (Donations accepted for our non-profit gallery).
At Art on 1st Gallery
Gallery Hours: Wednesday thru Saturday, 11:00 - 3:00
Info
