🐾 Celebrate the Grand Opening of Wag N’ Wash Roanoke! 🐾

to

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Wag N’ Wash is thrilled to officially open its doors in Roanoke! Our mission is to provide exceptional care for dogs while being a supportive neighbor to every pet-loving family in the community.

📅 Grand Opening Weekend:

🗓️ Saturday, January 11 & Sunday, January 12

📍 **3433 Orange Ave NE Suite A, Roanoke, VA

Weekend Highlights:

Saturday, January 11

FREE nail trims (with proof of rabies vaccination)

FREE scratch card offers (*while supplies last)

FREE cider & donuts (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

FREE goodie bags for the first 100 neighbors*

FREE pet wash all weekend

Sunday, January 12

FREE nail trims (with proof of rabies vaccination)

FREE small bag of dog or cat food for the first 100 neighbors*

Food truck

FREE pet wash all weekend

Wag N’ Wash Roanoke is your new neighborhood pet store, offering:

✔️ A full-service grooming salon

✔️ Self-serve pet wash stations

✔️ Thousands of premium pet care products, including food, treats, toys, and more

Join us for a weekend of fun, furry friends, and fantastic rewards – including 4x reward points on all purchases during the celebration!

🐕 Let’s make this a paw-some event together! 🐾

Info

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia
Business & Career, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - 🐾 Celebrate the Grand Opening of Wag N’ Wash Roanoke! 🐾 - 2025-01-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 🐾 Celebrate the Grand Opening of Wag N’ Wash Roanoke! 🐾 - 2025-01-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 🐾 Celebrate the Grand Opening of Wag N’ Wash Roanoke! 🐾 - 2025-01-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 🐾 Celebrate the Grand Opening of Wag N’ Wash Roanoke! 🐾 - 2025-01-11 09:00:00 ical