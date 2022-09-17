Celebrate International Red Panda Day and Children's Literacy
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Come celebrate children’s literacy and International Red Panda Day. We will have lots of fun activities for the whole family. Roanoke Public Libraries will be here handing out free books, and there will be crafts, keeper chats, face painting and much more! Any child coming dressed as their favorite animal or storybook character will get a $1 off their admission!
