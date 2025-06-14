× Expand Parrish Lee j regyle 2.1 Celebrate Our Space!

InStill has a lot to celebrate, and we would love to celebrate it with you.

Please join us for

* Music from Budda Budda Boom The All Star Band and Moon Honey

* Food from Empanadas Meraki, Downtown Grub, Broussard’s General Store & Arabica Cafe

* A silent auction, prizes & a raffle

* The Space Holder awards

* Drinks from Parkway Brewing and Iron Heart Winery

What are we celebrating?

In the past year we have more than doubled the size of our team, and now have three Peers working hard to support some of the most underserved members of our community. In order to facilitate this work we are more than doubling the size of the physical space we occupy.

In this time we have also enjoyed the opportunity to develop collaborative relationships with many community partners, including the Town and County of Pulaski, New River Health District, the New River Valley Regional Jail, and the New River Valley Regional Commission, among others.

We have seen a substantial increase the number of classes and InSpire gatherings we offer, with weekly events from Abingdon to Roanoke, and online.

And, perhaps most importantly, we have engaged more community members than ever before, with a broad range of people supporting us through volunteerism and leadership.