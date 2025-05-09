Celebrating Seniors Health Fair
Valley View Mall Valley View Blvd, Roanoke, Virginia
Local Office on Aging
Free Health Fair for older adults with dozens of vendors and healthy aging resources.
The Local Office on Aging presents the Celebrating Seniors Health Fair! FREE ACTIVITIES:
Blood pressure checks by LewisGale
Chair massages from the Center of Healing Arts Massage Studio
Falls prevention mini-sessions from LOA’s “A Matter of Balance” program
Farm Market Fresh – learn about LOA’s fresh produce program for low-to-moderate income seniors
Hearing screenings by Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center
DJ playing music from the ’50s, ’60s and more
Door prizes (you do not need to be present to win)
Plus, a blood drive by The Blood Connection – a $10 charitable donation will be made for every blood donor!