Local Office on Aging LOA's Celebrating Seniors Health Fair, Friday, May 9, 2025 at Valley View Mall

Free Health Fair for older adults with dozens of vendors and healthy aging resources.

The Local Office on Aging presents the Celebrating Seniors Health Fair! FREE ACTIVITIES:

Blood pressure checks by LewisGale

Chair massages from the Center of Healing Arts Massage Studio

Falls prevention mini-sessions from LOA’s “A Matter of Balance” program

Farm Market Fresh – learn about LOA’s fresh produce program for low-to-moderate income seniors

Hearing screenings by Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center

DJ playing music from the ’50s, ’60s and more

Door prizes (you do not need to be present to win)

Plus, a blood drive by The Blood Connection – a $10 charitable donation will be made for every blood donor!