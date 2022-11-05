A Celebration of African Cultures
Claude Moore Education Complex/Historical Lincoln Theater 109 North Henry Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Local Colors and CommUnity Arts Reach host an evening to celebrate African cultures with food, performances, storytelling, fashion, and artisan tables. Come enjoy a rich cultural experience for all ages. Admission is free! Doors open at 4:30 pm.
