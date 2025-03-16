× Expand Katherine Wiley Katherine Wiley, Fiddle, David Scheim, Harp& Piano, Geoffrey Souer, Pipes, Ash Devine, Vocals(not pictured)

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival will host A Celtic Celebration just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Traditional and contemporary instrumentals and vocals from Ireland, Scotland and Canada including beautiful slow airs, waltzes, lively jigs, reels, Scottish marches and strathspeys will delight the audience and get your toes tapping. Musicians are Katherine Wiley, Fiddle; David Scheim, Harp and Piano, Geoffrey Sauer, Pipes, and Ash Devine, Vocals. These extraordinary musicians will entertain us on Sunday March 16, 2:30pm at The Presbyterian Church of Floyd. Admission for students is free and adults are $15.00 in advance at virginiasblueridgemusicfestival.org and at the door. Get your green on and begin your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with an afternoon of Celtic tunes and fun for the whole family. For more information: info@virginiasblueridgemusicfestival.org. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival is an affiliate of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Roanoke, VA. Our focus is on music education and making cl