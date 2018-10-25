Centra Career Expo

to Google Calendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00

Kirkley Hotel and Conference Center 2900 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502

Attend the Career Expo to meet recruiters and hiring managers from one of the largest employers in central Virginia.

Areas represented include, but are not limited to the following:

• Administrative Support

• College of Nursing (RN/LPN Program Info)

• Emergency Services

• Environmental Services

• Food Service/Nutrition

• Health and Rehabilitation

• Home Health/Hospice

• Information Technology (IT)

• Mental Health Programs

• Nursing (RNs, LPNs and CNAs)

• PACE

• Pharmacy/Lab

• Surgical Service

For more information visit CentraHealth.com/Careers or Facebook.com/CentraCareers.

Info
Kirkley Hotel and Conference Center 2900 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 View Map
Business & Career
to Google Calendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Centra Career Expo - 2018-10-25 14:00:00