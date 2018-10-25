Centra Career Expo
Kirkley Hotel and Conference Center 2900 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502
Attend the Career Expo to meet recruiters and hiring managers from one of the largest employers in central Virginia.
Areas represented include, but are not limited to the following:
• Administrative Support
• College of Nursing (RN/LPN Program Info)
• Emergency Services
• Environmental Services
• Food Service/Nutrition
• Health and Rehabilitation
• Home Health/Hospice
• Information Technology (IT)
• Mental Health Programs
• Nursing (RNs, LPNs and CNAs)
• PACE
• Pharmacy/Lab
• Surgical Service
For more information visit CentraHealth.com/Careers or Facebook.com/CentraCareers.