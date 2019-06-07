Centra Rehabilitation Fat Tire Weekend
Falling Creek Park 1229 County Farm Road, Bedford, Virginia
A weekend of Mountain Biking FUN and racing for the WHOLE FAMILY on June 7,8, and 9 2019 at Falling Creek Park in beautiful Bedford Va.!
ALL SKILL LEVELS AND ALL AGES WILL HAVE A GREAT TIME!
Falling Creek Park has something for everyone, a MOUNTAIN BIKE PROGRESSION PARK with PUMP TRACK that is suitable for all levels of riders, for the kiddos a large PLAYGROUND, 18 HOLE DISC GOLF and a world-class SKATE PARK.
FREE on site camping(race weekend only) and HOT SHOWERS!
*FOR 2019*
FREE to enter: Bunny hop contest, head to head down hill dual slalom races Saturday Evening!
FREE Pump Track competition
Info
Falling Creek Park 1229 County Farm Road, Bedford, Virginia View Map