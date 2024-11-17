× Expand Twisted Track Brewpub

Welcome to the Ceramic Christmas Tree Paint Party - Family Friendly event!

Come join us on Sun, Nov 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM at the Twisted Track Brewpub for a fun and creative evening with your loved ones!

Get into the holiday spirit by painting your own ceramic 9 1/4-inch tall Christmas tree. No experience is necessary - our friendly instructors will guide you through the process step by step.

This event is perfect for families looking to spend quality time together and create lasting memories. So grab your loved ones and join us for a festive and fun-filled evening!