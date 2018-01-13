Ceramics: Introduction to the Potter's Wheel

Adults 16+

Register Now

The best way to learn how to use the potter's wheel is to spend some quality time with one! Instructor and ceramic artist Mariam Foster will guide you in this one-on-one intensive workshop. Sign up for a two-hour session, or multiple two-hour sessions, where you won't have to share your wheel until your time is up! Mariam will walk you through each part of the process and make sure you have plenty of practice.

This is a great way to get a taste of the art form, to decide whether a longer class series is right for you! $35 for adults; $28 for members for each two-hour session.

Saturday, January 13th

Session 1: 10:30am-12:30pm

Session 2: 1-3pm

Session 3: 3-5pm

Sunday, January 14th

Session 1: 12:30-2:30

Session 2: 3-5pm