Ceramics Open Studio

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Roanoke, Virginia 24091

Ceramics Open Studio on Thursdays from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Participants must be familiar with the process of working with clay and glazing materials. Firing will be done by the Studio Manager. The Studio Manager is only there to facilitate the open studio not to teach. Clay will be available for purchase. Bringing of outside clay is prohibited.

