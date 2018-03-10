7PM & 9PM

Unashamed of the past; unafraid of the future. These words fully capture the essence of the Chad Eby-Brandon Lee Quintet, one of the Southeast’s most razor-sharp jazz ensembles. Based in North Carolina and co-led by trumpeter/composer Brandon Lee and saxophonist/composer Chad Eby, the group revels in the challenge of internalizing the message of the first 100+ years of jazz, and then channeling it into their own original compositions and surprising interpretations of the music of the masters; not one foot planted in the past and one in the future, but being one with the continuum. Both Eby and Lee have been awarded the prestigious Jazz Composer’s Fellowship from the North Carolina Arts Council, and are highly in demand as sidemen, clinicians, and arrangers across the country and worldwide. read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/ebyleequintet Guests of the Jazz Club performances enjoy desserts and coffee, provided by Kroger.