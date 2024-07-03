Chalk Talk with Author & Illustrator Matt Faulkner

× Expand Hollins University kid lit final Kidlit@hollins

Award winning children’s book author and illustrator Matt Faulkner has over 35 books to his credit. His graphic novel GAIJIN: AMERICAN PRISONER OF WAR, won the American Library Association Asian/Pacific Best Children’s Book Award. His most recent graphic novel, MY NEST OF SILENCE has won wide acclaim: "Deftly combining the personal and historical, Faulkner alchemizes his extended family’s past into magnificent, essential testimony." ― Booklist, Starred Review. Matt has taught a variety of subjects at undergraduate and graduate level illustration programs. He is married to Kristen Remenar, author of GROUNDHOG’S DILEMMA and SQUIRREL NEEDS A BREAK, both illustrated by Matt. www.mattfaulkner.com

Join us for a lecture in the Visual Arts Center Auditorium followed by a book signing in the lobby.