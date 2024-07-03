Chalk Talk with Author & Illustrator Matt Faulkner

to

Hollins University Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24020

Award winning children’s book author and illustrator Matt Faulkner has over 35 books to his credit. His graphic novel GAIJIN: AMERICAN PRISONER OF WAR, won the American Library Association Asian/Pacific Best Children’s Book Award. His most recent graphic novel, MY NEST OF SILENCE has won wide acclaim: "Deftly combining the personal and historical, Faulkner alchemizes his extended family’s past into magnificent, essential testimony." ― Booklist, Starred Review. Matt has taught a variety of subjects at undergraduate and graduate level illustration programs. He is married to Kristen Remenar, author of GROUNDHOG’S DILEMMA and SQUIRREL NEEDS A BREAK, both illustrated by Matt. www.mattfaulkner.com

Join us for a lecture in the Visual Arts Center Auditorium followed by a book signing in the lobby.

Info

Hollins University Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24020
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chalk Talk with Author & Illustrator Matt Faulkner - 2024-07-03 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chalk Talk with Author & Illustrator Matt Faulkner - 2024-07-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chalk Talk with Author & Illustrator Matt Faulkner - 2024-07-03 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chalk Talk with Author & Illustrator Matt Faulkner - 2024-07-03 18:30:00 ical