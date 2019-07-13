The Willies Live!
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067
The Willies are a Retro Rock and R & B power trio comprised of Brett Reynolds on drums from New York City’s infamous blues band “The Chesterfield Kings and the Rolling Stones” Mick Taylor- flamboyant bass guitarist Billy Von Earl, of “Watershed Conspiracy” “Surrender Dorothy” and “The Damn Randy’s” and Will Henson vocals and guitar of the local favorites “Darkside Project” and “Henson.”
