The Willies Live!

The Willies are a Retro Rock and R & B power trio comprised of Brett Reynolds on drums from New York City’s infamous blues band “The Chesterfield Kings and the Rolling Stones” Mick Taylor- flamboyant bass guitarist Billy Von Earl, of “Watershed Conspiracy” “Surrender Dorothy” and “The Damn Randy’s” and Will Henson vocals and guitar of the local favorites “Darkside Project” and “Henson.”