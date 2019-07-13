The Willies Live!

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067

The Willies are a Retro Rock and R & B power trio comprised of Brett Reynolds on drums from New York City’s infamous blues band “The Chesterfield Kings and the Rolling Stones” Mick Taylor- flamboyant bass guitarist Billy Von Earl, of “Watershed Conspiracy” “Surrender Dorothy” and “The Damn Randy’s” and Will Henson vocals and guitar of the local favorites “Darkside Project” and “Henson.”

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067
540-334-1600
