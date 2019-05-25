Charcoal Drawing
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art.
Create a charcoal drawing!
Join us for a fun and experimental course in drawing with charcoal. This is the perfect class for anyone who wants to improve their technical skills while learning new techniques and simple tricks to improve your drawing. No experience is necessary! Instructor: Haden King. Cost: $35 general, $30 members.
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning