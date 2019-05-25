Charcoal Drawing

to Google Calendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for a fun and experimental course in drawing with charcoal. This is the perfect class for anyone who wants to improve their technical skills while learning new techniques and simple tricks to improve your drawing. No experience is necessary! Instructor: Haden King. Cost: $35 general, $30 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Charcoal Drawing - 2019-05-25 13:00:00