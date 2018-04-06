Chardon Polka Band, Presented by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities

5:30pm - 8:30pm

Live Music

The Roanoke-Opole Sister City committee presents a polka party on this exciting late night as a part of Art By Night. Chardon Polka Band (“A polka band with attitude”) comes from Chardon, Ohio. This group brings new life and energy to this traditional music. While the group has an extensive catalogue of traditional polkas, they are not afraid to bring their own tunes into the mix along with polka-pop covers of artists like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

This event is free to attend! Suggested donation: $10