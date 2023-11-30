× Expand Grandin Theatre

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

General Admission: $13 + tax Advanced, $16 + tax - Day of Show (plus fees)

Featuring the musical talents of Henry Lazenby on guitar, Wyatt Allen on bass, Mason Jennelle on drums, and Charissa Joy, on lead vocals! Charissa Joy & the High Frequency keeps the vibes high with a variety of upbeat, feel good, powerhouse, groovy tunes that’ll be sure to lift your spirits and get you out on the dance floor!