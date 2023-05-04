× Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Charlotte's Web at Mill Mountain Theatre

“With the right words, you can change the world.” The beloved book, Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White is adapted into an even more loveable musical by Joseph Robinette with ear-catching music by Charles Strouse. Fern Arable is the eight-year-old daughter of John Arable, a pig farmer. Fern pleaded with her father to prevent turning the runt of the litter into bacon. In exchange for saving the pig, Fern nurtures the pig and names him Wilbur, who makes an unlikely and inseparable bond with a spider, named Charlotte.