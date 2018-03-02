Charlottesville & Southwest Virginia Ballet Performance

Purchase Tickets

Tickets Prices for the 7:30pm performance:

$15 for adults, $12 for Members

$10 college students with ID

$7 for kids, $5 for Members

All-inclusive 6:30pm Wine Reception & 7:30pm Performance: $25

Honor the Past, Awaken the Future

A special collaboration at the Taubman Museum of Art!

Join Charlottesville Ballet’s professional company in an extraordinary collaborative performance with students of Southwest Virginia Ballet. Take a sentimental journey through a time period that inspired many women to join the workforce and become the now-legendary Rosie the Riveters, with “Letter To My Love,” a WWII-era dance theater piece choreographed by Rainey Jarrell. This poignant work will be introduced by special guests from the D-Day Memorial Foundation and set against the backdrop of Paul Vilinski's Flower Bomber in the museum's City of Roanoke Atrium. Students from Southwest Virginia Ballet will also present segments from "TIES," Pedro Szalay's original ballet on the historic Roanoke railroad featuring live music from David Austin. Both organizations will present commissioned new works created by Virginia choreographers to awaken our senses through art and dance Don’t miss this special collaboration to honor the past and awaken the future!

Special Wine Reception and Meet & Greet with the Dancers at 6:30pm: Ticket price includes admission to reception and performance. Purchase these tickets here.

Performance is at 7:30pm.