Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew is on the fast track to becoming one of Nashville’s hottest newcomers. A Music City native, Matthew began his career by independently paving a path for himself in the genre, due to his infectious personality, rowdy live performances and authentic, relatable music – amassing a massive 450M+ global career streams (with more than 150M global streams on his first RIAA GOLD-certified smash, “County Line”), garnering 1M+ followers across social media and being named a HITS Magazine “One to Watch.” Since releasing his debut album, ‘Born For This,’ earlier this year, Matthew has been busy selling out venues across the nation on his headline ‘Born For This’ Tour, recently making his hometown headline debut in Nashville to a SOLD-OUT crowd of more than 1,600 fans. His latest single, “The Way I Am,” is out now, and fans can expect more new music from this Nashville riser in the coming months.

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