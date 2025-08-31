Chase Rice with Drake White

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Chase Rice has sold more than 2.6 million albums and has had over 2.8 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe. With new releases “Fireside,” “Go Down Singin’” and “Haw River” previewing his forthcoming independent album Go Down Singin’ (Sept. 20) as the follow-up to critically acclaimed album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, Rice’s sound continues to evolve to reflect the realities of his life, from emotional reckoning to an admiration of the American West.

Drake White grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama before becoming one of country music’s most spirited innovators, earning four Top 40 hits and traveling the country on multiple nationwide tours. His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of country soul, which he cemented with 2016 debut album SPARK followed by the EPs ‘Pieces’ and ‘Stars.’

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $44.66.

Click here for additional information and to purchase tickets.