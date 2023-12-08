Chatham County Line: Electric Holiday Tour

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Doors: 6:30PM | Show at 8:00PM

The annual CCL Electric Holiday Tour has always been an excuse for the formerly acoustic stalwarts to let their hair down and play a little rock’n’roll along with the acoustic music that has made them famous across the globe. Now that they normally perform with drums and electric & pedal steel guitars, the Holiday Tour takes on a new significance as an expanded Modern CCL lineup. With a little help from Jay Brown (Bass) and recording artist in his own right Johnny Irion (Guitar, Piano, Vocals) they will take to stages across NC and VA and throw one heck of a party with songs from the CCL canon and some great covers to have a little fun.

Raleigh, NC’s Chatham County Line has been gracing the stages of the world for over two decades now presenting their own brand of acoustic/bluegrass/folk music. Across 7 albums of original songs the boys have merged their love of classic bluegrass with the modern influences that they continue to grow up with. On their 8th release, 2020’s Strange Fascination, the band presented a whole new sound that leaned heavier into their Americana roots with 9 beautiful tales graced by soaring mandolin, heady fingerpicking and gritty pedal steel. They now tour regularly with a drummer and Dave brings along a Stratocaster to match Greg’s vintage Emmons Pedal Steel. We’ll see you at the show!

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.