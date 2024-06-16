Chatham Hall Science Camp

× Expand Chatham Hall Campers create hand molds in the Makerspace.

Investigate what is going on behind the scenes of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math while learning more about Chatham Hall. Our Science Camp develops 21st-century skills in girls aged 10-14. Science campers will learn the why behind the what and the how. You will engage in building and programming electronic devices and learn how to code them using various sensors. You will explore the physics behind how these circuits and sensors work.