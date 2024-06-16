Chatham Hall Science Camp

Chatham Hall 800 Chatham Hall Circle , Roanoke, Virginia 24531

Investigate what is going on behind the scenes of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math while learning more about Chatham Hall. Our Science Camp develops 21st-century skills in girls aged 10-14. Science campers will learn the why behind the what and the how. You will engage in building and programming electronic devices and learn how to code them using various sensors. You will explore the physics behind how these circuits and sensors work.

Education & Learning
434.432.5516
