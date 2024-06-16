Chatham Hall Summer Riding Camp

Summer Riding Camp features several individual week-long residential programs offered for riders aged 10-16. This program is designed to challenge all levels of riders, including advanced riders, with a variety of lesson groups and horses available. All campers must be comfortable independently walking, trotting, and cantering and should be riding regularly ahead of attending camp.

Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
434.432.5500
