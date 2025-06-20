× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Three years after becoming the only artist to win American Idol singing his own songs, 19 Recordings/Wheelhouse Records/BMG country artist Chayce Beckham is living proof of his belief that “You can’t tell someone how to write a song.” Currently nominated at this year’s CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for his #1, PLATINUM hit single “23,” the fiery singer-songwriter laid out a course only he could follow and today remains even more dedicated to his unique creative compass.

TICKETS: $25 | $49 | $149

