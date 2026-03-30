Cheers! Ceramic Tumbler Set Workshop
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The Workshop at Timber Ridge 1178 Reid Road , Lexington, Virginia 24450
Cary Oliva
Cheers! Ceramic Tumbler Set Workshop - 1
Cheers! Ceramic Tumbler Set Workshop with Stephen Palmer
In this workshop students will learn a new technique for creating two slab-built tumblers and a holding tray. They will expand their knowledge of different ways of finishing the surface of the piece by using texture rollers, layering of underglazes, and stenciling to create a dynamic surface design. We will discuss size and proportion and the idea of what makes a set. At the end of the workshop, the student will have a finished piece and the skills and hopefully the inspiration to continue making more art.
Add on for those that wish at the end of the workshop: Join Stephen visiting a local establishment to celebrate our success!
This workshop is designed for anyone with a working knowledge of the basic techniques of creating a hand-built piece.
BYOL (bring your own lunch). Drinks will be provided.
Price includes all supplies.
Note: pieces will be fired after the fact and available at a later date.
This class is limited to 8.
16 and older.