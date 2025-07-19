Cherry Moon, Parris Byars Club, The Moops

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Come to The Spot on Kirk for an evening with Cherry Moon, Parris Byars Club, and The Moops -- Saturday, July 19, 2025!

For more information, please visit the websites below.

Cherry Moon - https://www.instagram.com/cherrymoondudes/

Parris Byars Club - https://www.instagram.com/parrisbyarsclub/

The Moops - https://www.instagram.com/themoopsband/

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $8 Advance | $12 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.