Cherry Moon, Parris Byars Club, The Moops
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Courtesy The Spot on Kirk
Come to The Spot on Kirk for an evening with Cherry Moon, Parris Byars Club, and The Moops -- Saturday, July 19, 2025!
For more information, please visit the websites below.
Cherry Moon - https://www.instagram.com/cherrymoondudes/
Parris Byars Club - https://www.instagram.com/parrisbyarsclub/
The Moops - https://www.instagram.com/themoopsband/
Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $8 Advance | $12 Day of Show
Click here to purchase tickets.
Info
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music