Cherry Moon, Parris Byars Club, The Moops

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Come to The Spot on Kirk for an evening with Cherry Moon, Parris Byars Club, and The Moops -- Saturday, July 19, 2025!

For more information, please visit the websites below.

Cherry Moon - https://www.instagram.com/cherrymoondudes/

Parris Byars Club - https://www.instagram.com/parrisbyarsclub/

The Moops - https://www.instagram.com/themoopsband/

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $8 Advance | $12 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.

