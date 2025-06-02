Chicago: The Musical

× Expand Courtesy The Berglund Center

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses — vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart — become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Broadway’s longest-running musical has been dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.

Ticket Prices: $88, $68, $48

Parking: $10.00

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Show Start time: 7:30 p.m.

BUY TICKETS

SEATING CHART

PARKING PASS

BROADWAY BUFFET