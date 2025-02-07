Chief Adjuah (Formerly Christian Scott)

× Expand Jefferson Center

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, formerly Christian Scott, is a celebrated figure in music, known for his innovative approach as a trumpeter, composer, and producer. He has received multiple Grammy nominations, two Edison Awards, and accolades such as the Doris Duke Award in the Arts. Adjuah is also a visionary designer of musical instruments and technologies, including the Stretch Music app. He has released numerous acclaimed albums and is credited with pioneering the "Stretch Music" style. Adjuah has collaborated with Prince, Thom Yorke, and others, and his work spans film scores and brand partnerships. He is deeply involved in community service, advocating for human rights globally.

Tickets:

Bronze: $20

Silver: $30

Gold: $40

Platinum: $50

Premium Loge: $65

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.