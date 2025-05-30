Children's Art Class

× Expand Annie Schultz Children show off their work from the last class, Impressionism and brush marks.

Popular Art Teacher, Sarah Duran-Ballan will lead the participants in working with 3D materials and creating sculptural art. Activity: Mold sculptures from air-dry clay, focusing on detailed textures and proportions (this could also be something like creating abstract sculptures using wire, foam, or even recycled materials). Learn about famous sculptors (like Rodin or Calder) and challenge kids to create their own versions of a sculptural work.